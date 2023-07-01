Hamirpur, Bilaspur to get two new industrial areas

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, June 30

In a bid to take the benefits of industrialisation to interior parts, the state government has planned to set up two new industrial areas in Hamirpur and Bilaspur districts.

The decision to set up to new industrial estates to attract investors was taken at a meeting of the Standing Committee chaired by Principal Secretary, Industries, RD Nazeem, here on June 28.

The endeavour is to take industry to interior parts of the state so that people also get economic dividends from industrial growth. The main industry is located in Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh, besides Kala Amb and Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district, Sansarpur Terrace in Kangra and Tahliwal in Una district.

It is after obtaining the report from the Revenue Department that 83.03 kanal land will be transferred in the name of the Industries Department. The villages where this industrial estate will be set up include Jahu Kalan, Mewa, Bhoranj and Jahu Khurad.

Similarly, the Revenue Department has conveyed approval for transfer of 40 bighas land in the name of the Industries Department at Bhadrog in Ghumarwin area of Bilaspur.

The Standing Committee approved the proposal for the setting up of the two new industrial areas which would be notified later. The Chief Minister could lay the foundation stone of these two industrial areas.

In order to give an impetus to industrial development in the state, the Industries Department is scouting for land to be able to create a land bank, where plots can be offered to prospective investors. Successive regimes have tried to rope in big investment in the state to help generate revenue and at the same time create employment opportunities.

The previous BJP regime held a Global Investors Meet at Dharamsala and also organised road shows abroad, including Dubai. The Sukhu regime is keen to attract big investment and the CM had interacted with investors to address their grievances in the tourism, power and industries departments.

