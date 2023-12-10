Hamirpur BJP office to get rainwater harvesting facility

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, December 9

The under-construction BJP office complex will facilitate the working of the party and provide state-of-the-art communication facilities, said Prem Kumar Dhumal, former Chief Minister on Friday after reviewing the progress of the work on the building being constructed near Dugha village in Hamirpur district.

He added that over Rs 9 crore would be spent on the construction of the party office having two meeting halls and seating arrangements for 150 and 450 persons. There would be ample parking space and 10 guestrooms, including three VIP rooms.

Dhumal said besides a 24x7 power backup, the building would be equipped with a high-speed Internet facility. It would also use hi-tech technology for rain water harvesting, he added.

Dhumal also listed various development works accomplished by Union Minister for Information Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, including the establishment of AIIMS, Hydro Engineering College, highway widening to four lanes and the Centre of excellence for sports.

#BJP #Hamirpur #Prem Kumar Dhumal