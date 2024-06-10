Hamirpur boy wins 2 golds in para athletics Grand Prix

Hamirpur, June 9
Saurabh Sharma, an athlete from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, has won two gold medals in the ongoing World Para Athletics Grand Prix in the Nottwil city of Switzerland. Sharma emerged victorious in 155 metre and 5000 metre races.
Sharma, who hails from Ropa Khayah village of Nadaun area in Hamirpur district, is representing the Indian team in the T12 category. This championship, which started on June 6, will conclude on June 9. He had earlier won seven gold medals at the national level.
Sharma is currently studying in the National Drishti Divyangjan Empowerment Institute in Dehradun. His coach Naresh Singh Nayal expressed happiness over Sharma's excellent performance.
