Hamirpur bus stand to be built in 2 years: MLA

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 2

“The much-awaited new bus stand in the town will be built in two years,” said MLA Ashish Sharma here today.

The MLA said 72 kanal of land was identified for the project a long time ago, but it had been pending since then. He said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had released Rs 10 crore for the project. “The CM has assured that additional funds for the construction of bus stand will be sanctioned as and when required,” he added.

Sharma further said the CM had announced to construct a heliport, Rajeev Gandhi day boarding school and a number of link roads to various villages in the Hamirpur constituency. The government had notified to open the office of the Transport Appellate Tribunal here. The CM had also started a scheme to provide education loan at one per cent interest rate to poor students, added the MLA.

“The process of forest clearances has been made time-bound to speed up the pace of development works in the state. The medical college campus here will also be completed soon as the CM had released additional Rs 110 crore for the purpose,” said Sharma.

#Hamirpur