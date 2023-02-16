Hamirpur cops to crack down on mining mafia

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, February 15

The Police Department will crack down on mining mafia and criminals in the district. Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Akriti Sharma said this while addressing a review meeting of the Joint Advisory Committee of the department here today.

A number of functions will be held in the district next month, including Deotsidh fair and the Holi festival at Sujanpur. Thus, maintaining law and order would be a major challenge for the police, she said.

The SP said investigation officers should speed up probe. She said the police should give special emphasis to check illegal mining, drug peddling and liquor smuggling in the district.