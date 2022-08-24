Hamirpur: CWG medalist to spread electoral awareness

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, August 23

Vikas Thakur, who won the silver in weightlifting at Commonwealth Games 2022, has been made district icon for the systematic voters’ education and electoral participation (SVEEP) programme.

While making the announcement, the district Deputy Commissioner, Debasweta Banik, said it was a matter of pride that athletes from the district were shining at the international arena. She urged Thakur to spread awareness among people about the importance of vote and ask them to get themselves enroled in the voter list. The SVEEP is the flagship programme of the Election Commission for voter literacy, and spreading awareness in the country. SP Dr Akriti Sharma and ADM Jitender Santa were also present on the occasion.

