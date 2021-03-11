Hamirpur doctor selected for Army Medical Corps

Hamipur, April 28
Dr Riya Singh Thakur of Sungarbad village in Bhoranj of the district has been selected for the Indian Army Medical Corps (AMC).
Dr Riya is one of the 20 doctors selected for the AMC this year. She had completed her schooling from local DAV Public School and did her MBBS from the IGMC , Shimla, last year.
Dr Riya said that she was thankful to her parents and teachers, who had supported her during the studies and while preparing for the AMC selection test. She would join her first posting at the Army Hospital at Yol, near Dharamsala.
Dr Riya’s father NP Singh is a chief engineer of thePublic Works Department and her mother Poonam Singh is a homemaker.
Her brother Raghav Singh, who is pursuing engineering at the National Institute of Technology here, says that he, too, would try to join the Army Engineering Services and serve the country.
