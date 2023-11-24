Hamirpur faces threat of hepatitis B, C virus

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 23

Once leading on the HIV tally in the state, Hamirpur district is now under the threat of Hepatitis B and C virus. The data sample collected by the district health department revealed that the Hepatitis virus is affecting residents of the district. According to data of the last five years (2018-22), on an average, 38 cases of Hepatitis are reported in the district. Though there is a vaccine to prevent Hepatitis B, there is no vaccine for Hepatitis C.

Sources of the Health Department say that there are 196 active cases of Hepatitis B and C virus in the district. As per the data, 23 cases were reported in 2018, 34 in 2019, 50 in 2020, 52 in 2021 and 37 in 2023.

Meanwhile, the district is still on the second position in the HIV/AIDS tally of the state with 969 cases while district Kangra is on the top with 1,257 cases. But in comparison to the population, the ratio of cases in Hamirpur is three times more than that of Kangra district.

Dr RK Agnihotri, Chief Medical Officer, here said 196 cases of hepatitis B and C were detected in sampling of blood bank collection only. He added that if a survey was conducted, the number of cases could be much higher in the district.

He said the increase in drug menace had added to the spread of virus as the mode of infection of the Hepatitis virus is similar to that of the HIV.

