Hamirpur family’s 4th generation joins Army

Hamirpur, March 2
Shweta Sharma brought laurels to the district when she got commissioned as Lieutenant on February 28. She joined her first duty at Command Hospital of the Indian Air Force at Bengaluru. She had qualified the All India Military Nursing Services test in 2017.
Shweta is the fourth generation of the family to serve the Indian Army. Lieutenant Shweta Sharma’s father Vinod Kumar, a resident of Bhadroon village near Dhaneta, is Deputy Commandant in the ITBP. Her grandfather Baldev Dass Sharma and great grandfather Musaddi Ram had also served in the Indian Army. Shweta had done her schooling in Geetanjali Public School at Dhaneta.
Vinod Sharma says Shweta has brought glory to her village Bhadroon and has become an inspiration for young girls of the area. He says he is proud to be the father of two daughters who are no less than sons for him.
