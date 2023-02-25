Hamirpur farmers report yellow rust in wheat crop

Hamirpur, February 24
Farmers in the district fear losing wheat crop, following the outbreak of yellow rust in some areas. The fungal disease has been reported in several villages, including Bahal, Sadhwan, Lahar Kotlu, Sera, Jasai, Khatrod, Bara, Rangas, Rail and Feste.
Experts’ advice
- The fungal disease appears in form of yellow stripes on wheat leaves
- Experts advise farmers to spray Propiconazole fungicide solution in the affected fields
- Organic farmers should spray a solution made of one litre of lassi with 20 litre of water in intervals of 10 days
Farmers of these villages had informed the authorities of the Agriculture Department in the district about the outbreak and wanted an early action to control the disease and prevent it from spreading further.
A team of experts visited these villages on Tuesday to access the crops and observed that the disease was in its initial stage. Yellow rust on wheat crop is caused by a fungal pathogen, Puccinia striiformis and appears in the form of yellow stripes on wheat leaves.
Atul Dogra, Deputy Director of Agriculture, says the experts, who visited the affected villages, observed that two to seven per cent crop was infected with the disease. They advised the farmers to spray the Propiconazole fungicide solution in the wheat fields, if they notice yellow rust on the crop. Farmers following organic farming should spray a solution of one litre lassi with 20 litre water in intervals of ten days, adds Dogra.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi, German Chancellor Scholz hold wide-ranging talks
Modi receives Scholz at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the Ge...
Looking forward to aligning with like-minded parties to defeat BJP in 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge
Was addressing the Congress's 85th plenary session
Punjab can't be governed from Delhi, says former RAW chief Dulat
Dulat, however, says he does not foresee another outbreak of...
National Education Policy has reoriented India's education system according to future demands: PM Modi
Addressing a post-budget webinar, the prime minister says th...
India ranks 42 in 55 countries on International IP Index
According to the report, India has maintained continued stro...