Hamirpur farmers take up cultivation of 'mosambi'

Hamirpur, November 15
Many farmers in Bakarti village of the district have raised orchards of ‘mosambi’ (sweet lemon) for better returns. Hundreds of farmers in the district had left agriculture due to the monkey menace and the land turning barren.
The Horticulture Department advised them to adopt ‘mosambi’ cultivation as monkeys do not damage citreous crops. Moreover, citreous crops are less prone to diseases and also need less nursing compared to other varieties of fruit. As many as 24 farmers of the village chose to cultivate ‘mosambi’ on two hectares.
Ramesh Kumar, a farmer of the village, says that the Horticulture Department had provided 2,300 ‘mosambi’ plants to farmers three years ago and now these had started bearing fruit. He added that the fruit yield was low as plants were too young but their quality was good.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India not ruling out investigation into Canada's allegations over Nijjar, but wants evidence: Jaishankar
EAM makes the comments in response to questions during a con...
India raises Khalistan issue and safety of its diplomats with UK
With reference to the violent protests at India House in Mar...
India in final: 10/10 Men in Blue Stay Unbeaten
Kohli breaks Sachin’s record, becomes first to slam 50th ODI...
Uttarakhand ropes in Thai experts for tunnel rescue op
Had saved children from flooded cave