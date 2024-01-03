Hamirpur girl bags silver in wushu at Khelo India

Hamirpur, January 2
Yugratna Thakur, a Class XII student of Him Academy Public School, Vikas Nagar in Hamirpur, had bagged a silver medal in the Khelo India Women Wushu Tournament held in Dehradun from December 27. She was accorded a warm welcome on her arrival at the school today.
Yugratna was selected to represent the state after her outstanding performance in the district-level tournament held last year. Pankaj Lakhanpal, Director of the school, said that Yugratna had not only excelled in the wushu sport but also in academics.
