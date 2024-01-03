Hamirpur girl bags silver in wushu at Khelo India

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, January 2

Yugratna Thakur, a Class XII student of Him Academy Public School, Vikas Nagar in Hamirpur, had bagged a silver medal in the Khelo India Women Wushu Tournament held in Dehradun from December 27. She was accorded a warm welcome on her arrival at the school today.

Yugratna was selected to represent the state after her outstanding performance in the district-level tournament held last year. Pankaj Lakhanpal, Director of the school, said that Yugratna had not only excelled in the wushu sport but also in academics.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hamirpur