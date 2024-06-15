Hamirpur girl tops exam

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 14

Yasha Dogra of Didwin Tikkar village topped the PhD entrance counseling and exam conducted by the Himachal Pradesh University and secured a spot for herself to pursue PhD in inorganic chemistry. Yasha completed her master’s degree from HPU, too.

#Hamirpur #Himachal Pradesh University