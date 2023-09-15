Hamirpur hills sinking, villagers living in fear

Dinesh Kanwar

Hamirpur, September 14

Fear prevails among residents of various villages in the district as hills on which these are located are reportedly sinking following recent heavy rainfall. The affected villages are Jabal Khariyan, Sadoh, Mansai, Gurudaban and Samtana Khurd.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu had visited these villages and directed the district administration and the disaster management authority to extend immediate help to the affected families.

Eighteen families were rendered homeless in these villages as their houses had either developed cracks or were declared unsafe.

Ajay Sharma of Sadoh said the hill on which their village was situated was sinking for the past 15 years. Earlier, a drain was built for rainwater, but it was not properly maintained.

Sunil Kumar of Mansai village said, “Though rain has stopped, the loose soil of the hills continues to slide.”

Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said the administration had decided to conduct a scientific study to assess the situation.

#Hamirpur #Sukhvinder Sukhu