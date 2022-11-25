Hamirpur hospital’s roof leaks

Dinesh Kanwar

Hamirpur, November 24

A leaking roof at Dr Radhakrishanan Government Medical College and Hospital has giving patients a nightmare. The tin roof of the hospital was laid about 20 years ago but was not maintained.

The roof has developed cracks due to rusting. It has not been painted for a long time. Its poor maintenance has led to seepage through walls, resulting in leakage.

The condition of washrooms near some wards is pitiable due to water seepage. The walls of the building at many places remain damp due to seepage, leading to stinking corridors.

A proposal to replace the old worn-out tin roof was made two years ago, but it had not been implemented due to technical and administrative reasons. The delay in replacing the roof has added to the woes of patients and the hospital staff.

The top floor of the building houses the offices of staff nurses and other paramedical staff, and important record files are kept there.

Principal of the medical college Dr Suman Yadav said a tender to replace the tin roof had been approved and the work would startsoon. She added the process to vacate the top floor of the building had been started and the roof work would be initiated soon.

A sum of Rs 1.5 crore had been approved for the renovation of the roof and the task would be completed in eight months, she added.

