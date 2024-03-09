Hamirpur lad tops BArch entrance

Hamirpur, March 8
Achyut Krishna of Him Academy Public School (HAPS) here ranked first in the state in BArchitecture and BPlanning entrance exams conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
The exam is conducted by the NTA for admission to various national-level institutes, including IITs, NITs, and engineering colleges.
Achyut scored 99.79 per cent in the B.Arch entrance exam and 99.95 per cent in the B.Planning exam. Earlier, he had scored 98.89 per cent in the JEE Main examination.
Achyut credited his success to the school management, teachers, and his parents.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...