Hamirpur lad tops BArch entrance

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 8

Achyut Krishna of Him Academy Public School (HAPS) here ranked first in the state in BArchitecture and BPlanning entrance exams conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The exam is conducted by the NTA for admission to various national-level institutes, including IITs, NITs, and engineering colleges.

Achyut scored 99.79 per cent in the B.Arch entrance exam and 99.95 per cent in the B.Planning exam. Earlier, he had scored 98.89 per cent in the JEE Main examination.

Achyut credited his success to the school management, teachers, and his parents.

