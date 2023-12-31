Hamirpur MC assures traders of removing encroachments

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, December 30

Municipal Council executive officer Ajmer Thakur today said the civic body would make the local main market free of street vendors as they caused hindrance in traffic and public movement. He was addressing a meeting of MC officials, Vyapar Mandal and mediapersons here today. He said a collective effort was required to ease the town of various problems, including encroachments on market roads, footpaths and in parking areas. He added that the vendors would be adjusted at places that were being identified for making vending markets at three locations in the town.

Fee pending The civic body is yet to collect Rs 25 lakh fee from vendors. Defaulters have been served notices. Ajmer Thakur, Executive officer, MC

He said the MC had planned to generate over Rs 50 lakh by auctioning vending stalls and shops to be constructed in the town. He said the MC was yet to collect Rs 25 lakh vending fees from vendors. They had been served notices asking them to submit their dues. He added that there were about 25 vendors in the town who had sublet their licences and so, these would be cancelled. He added many vendors had more than one licence which was against the norms.

Anil Soni, president of Vayapar Mandal, said businessmen would support every effort of the MC in making the town cleaner.

