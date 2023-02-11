Hamirpur MC yet to get Rs 50 lakh rent from traders

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, February 10

Shopkeepers in the commercial complex here have to pay rent amounting to over Rs 50 lakh to the Municipal Committee (MC) since they took possession of the shops five months ago.

The complex was built about 18 years ago but roadside vendors did not shift there. In 2020, the government decided to widen the road near the bus stand and shift vendors from there to the shopping complex.

About 60 vendors were allotted shops on the ground floor of the complex at a rent of Rs 800 per month. In 2022, the shops on the first floor were given on a rent of over Rs 10,000 per month. The vendors occupied 50 shops on the first floor. But, they did not pay rent even five months after taking possession of the shops.

Rakesh Kumar, a shopkeeper, says the vendors have not been asked to pay rent so far. “We will pay it whenever the authorities will ask us to do so.”

Manoj Minhas, MC chief, says the civic body will send a notice to the shopkeepers for the payment of rent.

SDM Maneesh Soni says the rent payable by the shopkeepers has been calculated and details sent to the civic body. He adds that the amount received from the shopkeepers will be utilised for the development and beautification of the commercial complex. More facilities will be provided there as well.