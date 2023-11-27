Hamirpur medical college to have latest facilities: CM

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 26

BJP leaders were insensitive to the disaster-affected people of the state. This was stated by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while addressing a public meeting here today. The Chief Minister transferred relief fund to the disaster-affected people with a click of mouse through online mode in their bank accounts. He also gave relief fund to orphans and land record papers to a landless person.

Will have cancer research centre The CM said a cancer research centre would be set up here. He also announced development works for the town likeconstruction of a bus stand and a heliport

He said the state government would provide every possible help to the disaster-hit and thanked people who had contributed to the CM Relief Fund

Speaking on the medical college here, he said this institute would be equipped with best facilities and a cancer research centre would be also be set up here.

The CM announced development works for the town like undergrounding electricity conductor and construction of a bus stand and a heliport.

Sukhu said his government moved a motion in the Vidhan Sabha session to declare monsoon disaster a national disaster but BJP leaders did not support it. Even their MPs did not make a request to the Central government for the relief package. He said it was only the state government that announced relief package of Rs 4,500 crore to help people of the state badly affected by the rain fury.

He stated that the state government would provide every possible help to the disaster-affected people and he was thankful to people who had contributed to the CM Relief Fund. He said he was moved to see the gesture of children who broke open their penny pots to help government. No matter what was the amount in the pots but the feeling behind the donation was larger than life.

Sukhu said that 16,000 families were affected during the rain disaster and the state government had decided to help one and all. The state was giving more relief for rehabilitation than that given under the Centre’s relief manual. He said that where houses were damaged government was giving relief of up to Rs 7 lakh and those who were rendered landless were provided a piece of land along with funds to construct houses.

