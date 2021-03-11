Hamirpur: Open trench a risk to commuters

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 26

A trench, dug by the IPH Department for laying a pipeline on the village road, is posing trouble for Balh villagers near here.

It is the only link road that connects the village to the main road leading to the town. Many vehicles get stuck in the trench.

Rajendra Kumar, a villager, says despite repeated requests to the contractor, he did not bother to fill the trench. Many women and children have fallen in it and received injuries.

Rakesh Thakur, Executive Engineer, IPH, says that the contractor will be directed to fill the trench at the earliest.