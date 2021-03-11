Hamirpur players excel in National Masters Games

Hamirpur, May 24
Two players of Hamirpur district brought laurels to the district by winning medals in the First Pan-India National Masters Games held at Bengaluru which concluded on May 15. Kamaljeet, a hockey player, was a member of the state team that won a gold medal at the national games by defeating Kerala 4-0.
It is pertinent to mention that Kamlajeet, a national hockey player from school days, is currently employed in the state Public Works Department.
Interacting with media here today, she said it was a great experience to participate in games after a long gap. She said this would prove to be a milestone in improving sports in the country.
Desh Raj Sheetle from Dhaneta village won bronze in 100 m hurdle race and silver medal in 300 m hurdle race. He said starting master games in the country would encourage elderly players to keep fit and support sports in the country.
