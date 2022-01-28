Hamirpur resident Ranjeet Singh promoted as Maj Gen

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, January 27

Local resident Ranjeet Singh was promoted to the post of Major General of the Indian Army today. Coincidently, it was also his birthday when he was pinned the third highest rank of the Indian Army.

Maj Gen Ranjeet’s grandfather Thakur Munshi Ram had retired from the British army in 1932 as a Havildar, while his father Kishan Chand had retired as a Lieut Colonel from the Indian army. One of his uncles Ram Pal Singh had retired as a Colonel from the Army. His mother Radha Rani is a homemaker.

Maj Gen. Ranjeet was born in Hamirpur on January 27, 1969, and he joined the 75th batch of the NDA in 1986. He got the first commission in the Army on December 16, 1989. He had done schooling from Kendriya Vidyalayas at places such as Yol, Mumbai, Udhampur etc. as the family kept moving with the postings of his father.

Maj Gen Ranjeet had served as an envoy of the Indian Army in Russian countries, besides his long service on strategic positions in the country.

Son of Lieut Col