Hamirpur reviews preparedness of disaster teams

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 14

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) today organised a number of mock drills at various places to assess the preparedness of disaster management teams in the district. The SDMA created flood and landslide-like conditions at five places in five subdivisions of the district and started the exercise as soon as Incident Response System received distress calls.

Deputy Commissioner and DDMA Chairman Amarjit Singh reviewed the progress of the exercise from his office and issued necessary instructions. SP Bhagat Singh and NDRF Commandant Anil Talkotra were also present as observers of the mock drill. The DC said the drill was valuable for future readiness during the monsoon season.

