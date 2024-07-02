Hamirpur Rotary Club bags Best Club Award

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, July 1

The Rotary Club, Hamirpur, bagged the ‘Best Club Award’ in Rotary District 3070 for the current session. The club was decorated with the award by Rotary Club district governor Dr PS Grover at a ceremony held in Amritsar recently. Rotary Club president Ravi Sharma said the award was the outcome of the relentless service of the club members in various fields. The Rotary Foundation had been awarded 10 appreciation awards for 100 per cent contribution in social service, he added.

Sharma said he was thankful to the Rotary team, which completed 56 social projects — including 10 environment protection and plantation projects — in a year.

Other social welfare projects included the collection of plastic waste, blood donation camps, medical camps, disaster preparedness workshops, drug awareness and facilitating persons for their contribution towards society in their respective fields, he added.

