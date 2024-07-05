Hamirpur saw development only during BJP rule: Himachal ex-CM Jai Ram Thankur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, July 4

The district had witnessed development only during the tenure of the previous BJP government while the Congress always ignored it, said Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur here today.

He said that instead of initiating development in Hamirpur district, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu discontinued the projects started by the previous BJP government. He added that “the Chief Minister denotified a number of institutions and offices that I had started in the district, including IPH and PWD divisions at Bhoranj, government colleges at Lambloo and Galore and an Atal Vidyalaya to name a few”.

Thakur said that Ashish Sharma had resigned from the Assembly as an Independent MLA after facing humiliation at the hands of the Chief Minister. Asked when the three former Independent MLAs could have become associate members of the BJP, where was the need for them to resign, he said that after winning the byelections these former MLAs would be members of the BJP and have more freedom to raise issues in the Vidhan Sabha. He added that the Congress had forced the byelections on the state.

Thakur alleged that Sukhu was uncomfortable in the Congress and this had compounded his frustration. He added that the Chief Minister had failed to properly govern the state and also keep his MLAs satisfied.

He said that out of five MLAs in his native Hamirpur district, three had revolted against him, reflecting his political immaturity. He added that Sukhu’s failure as a politician was evident during the Rajya Sabha election as the BJP with 25 MLAs in the House emerged victorious.

Thakur said that political uncertainty would continue in the state, as the decision on the appointment of Chief Parliamentary Secretaries was yet to come. He added that Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur was one of the senior leaders of the BJP and the national party leadership would be having a plan to use his capabilities to the best possible extent.

He said that BJP candidate Ashish Sharma would win the byelection with a big margin as the Congress had failed to deliver in the past 18 months. MLAs Trilok Jamwal and Randhir Sharma, former MLA Rajinder Garg and district BJP president Desh Raj Sharma were present on the occasion.

