Hand stuck in stone crusher, labourer dies

Solan, April 5
A 34-year-old migrant labourer was killed after his left hand was severed after being stuck in the conveyor belt of a stone crusher at Rampurghat area of Paonta Sahib last evening.
The mishap took place at Sub Giri stone crusher. In the absence of any safety gadget, the labourer was removing stones from the conveyor belt of the stone crusher when his left hand got stuck. His hand was severed from the shoulder and he died.
The deceased has been identified as Prakash, who hailed from Jharkhand. A case has been registered against the erring stone crusher manager and the contractor, who had failed to ensure safety of the labourer, said DSP Paonta Sahib Bir Bahadur.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Arvind Kejriwal in Himachal LIVE updates: AAP supremo to hold roadshow in Mandi; BJP braces up
The AAP supremo will be accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Ma...
Punjab Police detain PTC TV MD Rabindra Narayan for questioning regarding FIR lodged by Miss Punjab contestant
She had alleged that she was locked up in a hotel room and t...
Body of missing 4-year-old Karnal boy found on neighbour's terrace
A woman noticed the body on her terrace at around 5 am when ...