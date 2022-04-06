Hand stuck in stone crusher, labourer dies

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 5

A 34-year-old migrant labourer was killed after his left hand was severed after being stuck in the conveyor belt of a stone crusher at Rampurghat area of Paonta Sahib last evening.

The mishap took place at Sub Giri stone crusher. In the absence of any safety gadget, the labourer was removing stones from the conveyor belt of the stone crusher when his left hand got stuck. His hand was severed from the shoulder and he died.

The deceased has been identified as Prakash, who hailed from Jharkhand. A case has been registered against the erring stone crusher manager and the contractor, who had failed to ensure safety of the labourer, said DSP Paonta Sahib Bir Bahadur.