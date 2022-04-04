Handbooks launched on Kalachakra in Dharamsala

Dharamsala, April 3
A series of commentary handbooks on Kalachakra, authored by Tibetan researcher Sherab Dhargye, was launched on Saturday evening at the Library of Tibetan Works and Archives (LTWA) by Sikyong Penpa Tsering. Others present on the occasion were Speaker of Tibetan parliament in exile Khenpo Sonam, Tenphel Kirti Rinpoche, Jado Tulku Rinpoche and Secretary Lobsang Jinpa of Tsuglagkhang’s office of the Dalai Lama.
Significant role played by Dalai Lama
Even with all the responsibilities shouldered at the tender age of 16, the Dalai Lama’s contribution to reviving different sects of Tibetan Buddhism and the democratisation process of the Tibetan polity is paramount. Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, speaker, Tibetan govt-in-exile
Following the introduction on the background of the nine-volume series of books by author Sherab Dhargye, Jado Tulku Rinpoche explained the origination of Kalachakra initiation and its significance, not only from the aspect of Buddhism but as a crucial entity of Tibet’s unique culture and religion. Rinpoche appreciated the author, adding that the books offered a substantial addition in representing Tibet’s ancient system of knowledge.
Secretary Lobsang Jinpa commended the books for remarkably accounting the details of events involving the Dalai Lama’s assumption of religious and political responsibility at the tender age of 16, his arrival in exile, his contributions and legacies in exile.
Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel in his address explained the significance of the impeccably preserved and protected lineage of the Kalachakra with its direct transmission from the Dalai Lama.
“Even with all responsibilities shouldered at the tender age of 16, the Dalai Lama’s contribution in reviving different sects of Tibetan Buddhism and in the democratisation process of the Tibetan polity is paramount.
The Middle Way Policy proposed by the Dalai Lama and adopted by the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile has paved way for starting a dialogue with the Chinese counterpart on Tibet’s issue,” he said.
