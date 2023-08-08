Himachal handloom corpn to be renamed, products to have ‘Himcraft’ logo

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 7

The state government has decided to rename Himachal Pradesh State Handicraft and Handloom Corporation Limited as Himcraft Corporation. All products of the corporation will henceforth have a new logo, Himcraft.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu made this announcement while presiding over the 9th National Handloom Day function organised here today. He said that this was being done to promote the products of the corporation as a distinct brand in the market.

“The state government also mulls to introduce state-level awards in three categories to honour individuals, who have made outstanding contributions to the field of handloom and handicrafts, with an aim to recognise and encourage excellence in the state’s traditional crafts,” he added.

He expressed concern over the estimated loss of Rs 8,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore suffered due to torrential rain in the state hitting the tourism industry. “I assure people that the government is working diligently to restore normalcy, besides ensuring timely transportation of farmers’ produce like apple and vegetables to markets and restoring damaged roads,” he said.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said that woollen products of Himachal were of excellent quality and the government was promoting traditional cuisine, culture and handloom. He added that handloom products would soon bear a new logo named ‘Himcraft’.

#Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu