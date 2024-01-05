 Handover Hotel Wildflower Hall to Himachal tourism corporation: High Court to East India Hotels : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Handover Hotel Wildflower Hall to Himachal tourism corporation: High Court to East India Hotels

Handover Hotel Wildflower Hall to Himachal tourism corporation: High Court to East India Hotels

The order paved the way for hotel’s possession by HPTDC

Handover Hotel Wildflower Hall to Himachal tourism corporation: High Court to East India Hotels

Hotel Wildflower Hall, once the residence of Lord Kitchener, the former Commander of the British Army, was handed over to the EIH for running as joint venture, ‘Mashobra Resorts Limited’. File



PTI

Shimla, January 5

In a major setback to East India Hotels (EIH) of the Oberoi group, the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Friday ordered it to handover the possession of the Hotel Wildflower Hall to Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation within two months.

The order paved the way for the hotel’s possession by the HPTDC by rejecting the review petition filed by EIH group against the court order passed on November 17, 2023.

A single Bench of the high court consisting of Justice Satyen Vaidya had passed the order of “warrant of possession” filed by the HPTDC on December 15, 2023.

After the November 17 order, the government hastened to take over the possession of the hotel but EIH got a stay from the high court which asked the government to maintain status quo till the next hearing.

The Hotel Wildflower Hall, once the residence of Lord Kitchener, the former Commander of the British Army, was gutted in a fire on April 5, 1993, and later handed over to the EIH for running as joint venture, ‘Mashobra Resorts Limited’.

An agreement was signed between the state government and EIH on October 30, 1995, to incorporate a joint venture company—Mashobra Resorts Limited—for constructing and operating the hotel with the condition that the state government’s share in the company would be not less than 35 per cent and the EIH’s not less than 36 per cent.

Shares of the firm were also reserved for a public issue.

With problems cropping up frequently, the state government on March 6, 2002, issued an order terminating the agreement on grounds of “breach of terms.”

The Himachal Pradesh Government on December 21 last year told the high court that it wanted to resume the Wildflower Hall, presently in possession of East India Hotels of the Oberoi group.

Retired Supreme Court judge RP Sethi, who was appointed as the sole arbitrator in the dispute, found that the joint venture agreement was legally valid and binding on all parties and recorded that the relationship between the disputing parties was “damaged beyond repair and parting of ways was the only solution.”

The EIH had filed a plea against the award of the arbitrator but its plea was dismissed by the high court in October 2022, with the observation there was no merit in the appeal.

The responsibility for construction and operation of the hotel was entrusted to the EIH and the state government was entitled to terminate the JVA if commercial operation of the hotel did not start within four years of handing over possession of the land.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Navy commandos board hijacked merchant vessel off Somalia coast

2
Jalandhar

Hours after bail in drugs case, Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira held on coercion charge

3
Punjab

Government teacher in Punjab booked for sexual abuse of 3 minor girl students

4
Haryana

Punjab model Divya Pahuja's body was in room number 111, but police returned from Gurugram hotel after checking room number 114

5
Punjab

'How will Sunil Jakhar face Punjabis now': Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at BJP leader after MoD makes public state tableau design

6
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

7
Diaspora

Hindu temple defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti in California in US

8
India

'Plot to kill' Gurpatwant Pannun: Supreme Court junks plea on Indian held in Czech Republic

9
Haryana

ED recovers foreign-made weapons, Rs 5 crore in cash, 4-5 kg of gold, 100 liquor bottles during raids in Haryana mining case

10
Punjab

Kamaljit Hayre no longer in fray for post of NRI Sabha chief

Don't Miss

View All
Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

In videos, watch Tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa
Trending

In videos, watch tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa

Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Top News

Navy commandos board hijacked merchant vessel; rescue all 21 crew members, including 15 Indians

Navy commandos board hijacked merchant vessel; rescue all 21 crew members, including 15 Indians

Pirates had boarded the ship in the Arabian Sea, some 850 km...

Governor can’t remove minister without recommendation of Council of Ministers: Supreme Court

Governor can’t remove minister without recommendation of Council of Ministers: Supreme Court

A Bench led by Justice AS Oka upholds a Madras High Court or...

Congress constitutes 5 screening committees to short list candidates for Lok Sabha polls

Congress constitutes 5 screening committees to short list candidates for Lok Sabha polls

Bhakta Charan Das to head screening committee for the cluste...

'How will Sunil Jakhar face Punjabis now': Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at BJP leader after MoD makes public state tableau design

'How will Sunil Jakhar face Punjabis now': Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at BJP leader after MoD makes public state tableau design

The fresh attack comes after the tableau design submitted by...

Handover Hotel Wildflower Hall to Himachal tourism corporation: High Court to East India Hotels

Handover Hotel Wildflower Hall to Himachal tourism corporation: High Court to East India Hotels

The order paved the way for hotel’s possession by HPTDC


Cities

View All

6 months on, BRTS service still off road

6 months on, BRTS service still off road

Residents to get potable canal water by July: Amritsar DC

Amritsar: Ban on plastic kite flying string goes up in smoke

Party leaders skip Baba Sohan Singh Bhakna’s birth anniversary function in Amritsar

Amritsar: 2 kg drugs, weapons smuggled from Pakistan seized, one arrested

Fog at Chandigarh airport reduces visibility; evening flights to Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata cancelled

10 flights cancelled as fog at Chandigarh airport reduces visibility

Chandigarh gets Rs 591 cr more in Budget allocation

Chandigarh: Mayoral pact unlikely between Congress, AAP

AAP seeks early mayoral elections in Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

AAP nominates DCW chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha, re-nominates Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta

AAP nominates Delhi women's panel chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha, renominates Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta

‘This friendship, affection and trust will never be broken’, Arvind Kejriwal greets Manish Sisodia on birthday

22 trains run late as very dense fog envelopes Delhi, Punjab

Hizbul terrorist arrest probe: Larger conspiracy to target more J-K policemen, say sources

Delhi court allows jailed AAP leader Sanjay Singh to sign documents for his Rajya Sabha re-nomination

DSP’s murder case solved

Jalandhar: DSP Dalbir Singh Deol’s murder case solved

Hours after bail in drugs case, Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira held on coercion charge

Kamaljit Hayre no longer in fray for post of NRI Sabha chief

Goraya: Four nabbed with 63-kg opium

Hoshiarpur DC: Educate children on dangers of Chinese string

Video showing Ludhiana jail inmates celebrating undertrial prisoner's birthday with 'pakora' party goes viral

Video showing Ludhiana jail inmates celebrating undertrial prisoner's birthday with 'pakora' party goes viral

45-year-old Giaspura man stabbed to death by friend, three others

Ludhiana: Max temperature drops to 9.6°C, lowest in 53 years

Birthday bash in Ludhiana Central Jail

Ludhiana doctor fined Rs 50 lakh for violating undertaking

PRTC MD at old bus stand, raises hope of resumption of services

PRTC MD at Patiala's old bus stand, raises hope of resumption of services

Patiala DC holds meeting, asks staff to expedite rejuvenation of rivulets

Gurugram model murder case: 3 sent to 5-day police remand, car recovered from Patiala

Patiala shopkeeper injured in acid attack

Health officials stage protest at Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital