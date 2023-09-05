Hanging trees in Palampur pose threat

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, September 4

The local authorities have identified over 2,000 hanging trees on the Pathankot-Mandi national highway and other parts of Palampur city that may uproot and fall during inclement weather, posing a threat to life. However, no steps have been initiated to remove these ‘’’’dangerous trees’’’’.

One such tree had uprooted near the Rotary Bhavan recently and damaged public and private property, besides transmission lines. In another incident, the occupants of a car had a narrow escape when an uprooted tree fell on the road.

Residents of the city and the adjoining areas have demanded removal of such trees, but the authorities concerned have taken no action. Residents of areas near Kapila Nursing Home, Tiny Tots School, Mission Compound, Kalu Di Hatti, Maranda town and Karan Hospital complex are a worried lot as around 24 such trees are on the verge of collapse. They have petitioned the SDM, Palampur, Division Forest Officer, Palampur, and other authorities for removal of these trees.

The SDM, along with the DSP, Palampur, officials of the NHAI, local Municipal Corporation, PWD, and the Revenue Department had identified dangerous trees two years ago.

Though the authorities concerned were directed to remove the trees immediately, the letter issued by the SDM and the Municipal Commissioner office remained confined to files.

The hanging trees with branches spreading onto the road have resulted in accidents in Palampur. Last year, A person on his way to Palampur lost his life near Banuri when a tree fell on his car. In another accident, a youth riding a bike was killed when a tree hit him on the highway, near HP Agriculture University.

With the rainy season in progress, residents of different localities of Palampur have again demanded the removal of these hanging trees.

#Mandi #Palampur #Pathankot