Hanging wire poses a threat

There is a loose wire hanging right in the middle of the Sanjauli-IGMC road. There is a tangled web of cables on the spot with one of the wires dangling dangerously. This poses a risk to the lives of the passers-by. The authorities concerned should take note and address the issue at the earliest. —Ajay, Shimla

Worsening stray dog menace in Kullu

Stray dogs have become a menace for the residents and visitors in the Kullu town. The strays attack the pedestrians and are a threat to the lives of people. It is risky to walk alone in many localities during the evening and night hours. Strays can be seen chasing two-wheeler riders, resulting in accidents. The authorities concerned should take steps to address the menace. —Prayag, Kullu

Three-wheeler operators fleecing people

even though the administration has fixed the fares of the three-wheelers in Kullu by consulting the auto union, some operators continue to fleece the passengers. Most of them do not display the list of fares and charge as per their will. Many even ferry extra passengers, but do not offer any discount for pooling. There is no counter in the town to register a complaint against the erring auto drivers. —Rajni, Kullu

