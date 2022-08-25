Haphazard parking causing traffic chaos at Tara Devi

Vehicles parked outside an automobile showroom at Tara Devi has become a cause of traffic snarls on the national highway. The vehicles are parked in long queues alongside the road causing inconvenience to the commuters on the road. The police should take note and penalise those parking the vehicles haphazardly. — Neelam Gupta, Shimla
Water being wasted in Shimla
Even as Shimla has been facing water shortage over the last few days, it is still being wasted in the city, especially at the under-construction buildings. Water storage tanks on these buildings can be seen leaking. The Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited should impose fines on the defaulters. — Monika, Shimla
Speed brakers every 100 metre on NH
The stretch of Una-Hoshiarpur national highway in the state is dotted with speed breakers. It might be the only highway in the state where after every 100 metre a speed breaker has been installed. I wonder which rules have the NH authorities followed while putting these. They should be removed as soon as possible so that commuters can have a smooth journey. — Amarjeet, Una
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30
Has been asked to appear before the SIT at Punjab Police Off...
Pakistani intruder shot at as BSF troops foil narcotics smuggling bid in J-K’s Samba
8 packets containing about 8kg of narcotics, likely to be he...
Sonali Phogat’s kin agree to autopsy, demand procedure to be video-graphed
Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka on Wednesday claimed she was mu...
Sonali Phogat had called her sister before death; 'she wanted to talk on WhatsApp, but cut the phone and didn't pick it up again'
Sonali's sister said she had complained of ‘feeling uneasy a...
Nurse killed, another injured as armed men attack them with swords at hostel of Jalandhar hospital
Police suspect it to be a case of love affair or personal en...