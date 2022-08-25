Haphazard parking causing traffic chaos at Tara Devi

Vehicles parked outside an automobile showroom at Tara Devi has become a cause of traffic snarls on the national highway. The vehicles are parked in long queues alongside the road causing inconvenience to the commuters on the road. The police should take note and penalise those parking the vehicles haphazardly. — Neelam Gupta, Shimla

Water being wasted in Shimla

Even as Shimla has been facing water shortage over the last few days, it is still being wasted in the city, especially at the under-construction buildings. Water storage tanks on these buildings can be seen leaking. The Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited should impose fines on the defaulters. — Monika, Shimla

Speed brakers every 100 metre on NH

The stretch of Una-Hoshiarpur national highway in the state is dotted with speed breakers. It might be the only highway in the state where after every 100 metre a speed breaker has been installed. I wonder which rules have the NH authorities followed while putting these. They should be removed as soon as possible so that commuters can have a smooth journey. — Amarjeet, Una

