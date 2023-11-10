Haphazard parking in city causing inconvenience

Haphazard parking of vehicles in the city ahead of the festive season has become a cause for concern for commuters. People park their vehicles in a disorderly manner, causing inconvenience to other commuters. Police personnel must be deployed in various areas of the city, especially during festivals, to ensure smooth movement of traffic.

Rajeshwari, Shimla

Deploy cops to regulate traffic near gas agency

The absence of traffic police near a gas agency in New Shimla is resulting in snarl-ups in the area every day. With the work on clearing the landslide debris underway, long queues of vehicles can be seen in the area. The police department must deploy personnel near the agency to regulate traffic and prevent inconvenience to commuters.

Ankita Sharma, Shimla

Shopkeepers selling poor quality sweets

Many shopkeepers in the town are selling stale sweets to the customers at the onset of the festive season, posing grave danger to the health of the people. The Food Safety Department should carry out inspections at sweets shops and ensure customers are not sold poor quality food items.

Ranjit, Solan

What our readers say

