Haphazard parking in Shimla

Haphazard parking has become a common sight in the markets of the town, due to which people, especially commuters and pedestrians, have to face inconvenience. At the Kasumpti market, wrongly parked vehicles lead to regular traffic jams. The authorities concerned should regulate parking in the town for the convenience of people. Raman, Shimla

Shards of glass on road

Some miscreants have broken liquor bottles on the Chhota Shimla to Brockhurst link road. Several days have passed but the shards have not been removed, raising fears that these could cause injuries to passers-by, especially children. The authorities are requested to remove the shards from the road at the earliest. Muskan, Shimla

Stray cattle poses threat

Stray cattle roaming on a narrow road in Bheuli area under the Mandi Municipal Corporation in Mandi pose a threat to commuters and residents of the area. The MC authorities are requested to rehabilitate the stray cattle in a Gau Sadan at the earliest to ensure the safety of Mandiites. Mahinder, Mandi

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla