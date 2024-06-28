Hamirpur: Haphazard parking near Army canteen turns NH bypass into death trap

Dinesh Kanwar

Hamirpur, June 27

The national highway bypass near here has turned into a death trap after the shifting of an Army canteen to the area near the bypass. The commuters’ troubles have increased manifold as the defence personnel — both serving and retired — park their vehicles in a haphazard manner.

In the latest incident, a 28-year-old man was killed when his bike rammed into a truck parked close to the road.

The canteen manager and police personnel have advised visitors to park vehicles properly. Their directions, however, seem to be falling on deaf ears as many do not bother to park their vehicles at a safe distance from the highway.

Parveen Kumar, a visitor at the canteen, said defence personnel do not listen when told to park in a proper manner, often getting into verbal altercations.

The Army canteen witnesses over 35,000 visitors every month. About 1,000 vehicles are parked here every day in the first week of the month, leading to traffic snarls on the highway.

Colonel Suresh (retd), the manager of the canteen, said he has directed people to park their vehicles off the road at safe distance time and again. However, they do not adhere to the directions, he added.

He said he would seek help to ensure that the traffic is streamlined and would resolve the parking issue near the canteen area. Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said haphazard parking along the NH bypass had been the cause of many accidents on the NH.

He would ensure that steps are taken to streamline parking to ensure the smooth flow of traffic on the highway, he added.

