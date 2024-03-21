‘Happy Classrooms’ workshop at Sanawar’s Lawrence School

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 20

The Lawrence School, Sanawar, in collaboration with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), hosted a capacity-building workshop focusing on the concept of ‘Happy Classrooms’ today. The event witnessed the participation of over 50 educators from six schools — including St Mary’s School (Kasauli) and Pinegrove School (Subathu) — besides the host school. The participants delved into innovative approaches aimed to foster joy and positivity within educational spaces.

The workshop served as a platform for educators to explore strategies aimed at creating vibrant and engaging learning environments for students and teachers alike.

Participants engaged in discussions, presentations and interactive sessions focussed on understanding and implementing practices that promote happiness and well-being within classrooms.

Sri Aurobindo Public School (Baddi) principal Anila Nair, and Florence Convent School (Subathu) principal Upasana Vashishtha were the speakers of the event.

Lawrence School (Sanawar) headmaster Himmat Singh Dhillon said, “We are happy to be hosting this CBSE capacity-building workshop on ‘Happy Classrooms’. The workshop has been a delightful as well as transformative experience for all participants. It has not only provided us with practical strategies but has also reaffirmed the importance of prioritising the well-being and happiness of both students and educators within educational settings.”

