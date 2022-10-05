HAPS students bag 4 gold medals

Him Academy Public School (HAPS), Hamirpur, bagged four gold medals, one silver and one bronze in the district sports meet and won the runners-up trophy in Under-19 football tournament. Four students of the school have been selected for the state-level football tournament. Four others made it to the state-level boxing tournament.

Kangra college excels in HPU Exam

Students of MCM DAV College, Kangra, have secured top positions in the recently announced results of undergraduate courses of Himachal Pradesh University. In BA final year, all top 10 positions have been secured by the students of the college. Abhishek Walia bagged the first position while Adarsh Rana got the second rank. College students Ankit Mahajan and Adarsh Sharma got the first and second position in BSc final year. In BCom final year, Ankita and Ishita of the college shared the first position while Charu Dhiman and Isha Thakur got the second and the third rank, respectively.

Hygiene drive By solan institute

100 nursing students of Sai Sanjivani Institute of Medical Sciences, Solan, undertook a cleanliness drive in public parks, temples and Jawahar Park in the city. Students also sensitised local residents about the importance of personal hygiene.

