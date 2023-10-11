'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign against drugs launched

Our Correspondent

Una, October 10

As part of a drive against drug abuse in Una district, Haroli SDM Vishal Sharma today launched ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign. Under the campaign, teams from the district administration will visit every household in Haroli to spread awareness about drug abuse.

The SDM visited households in Gondpur Jaichand village to kick-start the campaign. He distributed pamphlets to locals, educating them about the effects of drugs, symptoms and behavioural changes in drug addicts.

Sharma said the victims of drug abuse or their family members can contact on helpline number 9418064444 for any sort of advice and assistance. He said drugs have become a social menace and people’s efforts are required to make the anti-drug abuse campaign a success.

The SDM said two hospitals had been earmarked in every block to provide treatment to the victims of drug abuse. The chief coordinator of the campaign in Haroli block, Jayender Heer, called upon the anti-drugs task force in each panchayat to coordinate and support the campaign.

