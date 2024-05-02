Haripur college gets nod for BCA in new session

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, May 1

Chander Dhar Guleri Government Degree College, Haripur, has been dedicated to social-educational, historical and cultural commitments since its inception. According to Principal Dr Ashwini Parashar, the college organises new programmes frequently at its own level. He said an Internal Quality Assurance Cell was operating in the college to give a concrete form to all developmental activities. A meeting of the cell was held in the college today under the chairmanship of the Dr Parashar. The cell’s convenor Dr Rajiv Ratna, co-convenor Dr Prabhat Sharma and other members had a detailed discussion on the works completed during the last academic session and those on which work was still ongoing.

It was decided at the meeting that the college will offer BCA classes from this session onwards (2024-25). The principal said that the requisite approval for this had already been received from the Himachal Pradesh Government and Himachal Pradesh University. It was also decided at the meeting that efforts would be made to introduce the BSc Medical degree in the college from this year, too. Looking at the declining strength of students it was decided that a campaign would be launched to increase the number of enrollments in the institution.

#Dharamsala