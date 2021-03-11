'Harmony of the Pines' Orchestra of Himachal Pradesh Police honoured with Prernastrot Puraskar

'Harmony of the Pines' Orchestra of Himachal Pradesh Police honoured with Prernastrot Puraskar

The Governor felicitates the ‘Harmony of the Pines’ Orchestra of HP Police in Shimla on Friday.

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 22

‘Harmony of the Pines’ Orchestra of Himachal Pradesh Police, who brought laurels to the state with their stellar performance in Colors TV’s reality show ‘Hunarbaaz’ in Mumbai, was today honoured by the Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

On the occasion, the Governor said that the ‘Harmony of the Pines’ could be used as a medium to convey the message to the society. Earlier also through the band, the state police force had made videos on drug addiction, corona pandemic, traffic management, etc. and in future also, their contribution could be taken on similar social issues, he said.

The Governor said that these Jawans of ‘Khaki Vardi’ were artistic and talented. “I have seen the video clips of the band and also received calls from Goa regarding the performance of the band and I am proud of them”, said Arlekar.

Arlekar said that after this achievement, the mind-set of the people towards police was going to change and it would further enhance the image of ‘People Friendly Police’. He stressed on the public performance of the band.

He expressed satisfaction that a dedicated studio was being set up for their recording, which would further improve their performance. He urged them to prepare a ‘Musical Video’ on the significant efforts made by the state police of its journey so far. He appreciated the efforts of the DGP Sanjay Kundu for the splendid achievement of this band and said that due to his contribution, the band has become a topic of discussion across the country.

Expressing gratitude to the Governor, DGP Sanjay Kundu said that Himachal Pradesh Police Orchestra, better known as ‘Harmony of the Pines’, came into existence in the year 1996. He said that the Orchestra started its journey with a humble beginning, wherein the talented police personnel of the state police were encouraged to perform in the programs of the Police Department, charity shows and programs organized by the Red Cross Society.

The Police Orchestra also started performing in programs organized by the Department of Language, Art and Culture, Doordarshan and other state level fairs, he said.

The DGP said the police leadership has been continuously supporting the Orchestra so that they could further improve their skills. They have recently been provided with the latest musical instruments and accessories and efforts were also being made to provide them with a dedicated studio to record their songs. He said that in future, videos would be made on topics like child and women, crime, road accidents, organized crime, etc, for awareness purposes.

Earlier, a performance was shown on ‘Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan’ and other songs composed by Himachal Pradesh Police Orchestra.

