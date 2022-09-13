Haroli man shot dead by 4 assailants

Our Correspondent

Una, SEPTEMBER 12

Unidentified assailants shot dead a 40-year-old man in Dulehar village of Haroli subdivision late Monday evening. The deceased, Ravinder Kumar, alias Sethi, along with his nephew Keshav was walking near the Dulehar sports stadium at about 7 pm when the four assailants came on two motorcycles and fired at him.

The shot hit the victim in the chest. Before fleeing, the assailants also hit Keshav on his head with some weapon, but the latter raised an alarm. A local said the assailants fled towards Hira Nagar village but they did not have a time to either identify them or note down the registration numbers of the bikes.

Locals rushed badly injured Ravinder and Keshav to the Dulehar community health centre. From here Ravinder was referred to Una district hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. It is learnt that Ravinder had contested in the elections for the post of panchayat pradhan and had secured the second spot. He leaves behind his wife and two children.

Leader of Opposition and Haroli MLA Mukesh Agnihotri, who rushed to the hospital on hearing the news, said this was the third shooting incident in Haroli during the recent past. A man was shot dead in Bhadsali village, while a resident of Halera Bilna village was shot at in Palkwah village. He said the law and order situation had turned worst and there was no safety to the life of people here.