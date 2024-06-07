Haroli soldier cremated with full honours

Our Correspondent

UNA, JUNE 6

Havildar Kulvinder Singh’s body was consigned to flames at his native Pandoga village in Haroli subdivision will full military and state honours today. The soldier had been received severe burn injuries while fighting a fire that broke out in the Jammu Army cantonment about 20 days ago.

According to Army sources, Havildar Kulvinder Singh, a soldier in the 4 Dogra Regiment, was posted in Jammu. About three weeks ago, a ravaging fire broke out in the cantonment and he, along with his colleagues, was fighting to put out the fire when he accidentally came in the spate of flames.

The soldier was getting treatment at the Udhampur military hospital where he breathed his last on Tuesday. His body was brought to his home on Wednesday night. Kulvinder Singh leaves behind his parents, wife and two sons aged 11 and 8 years.

The soldier’s body was brought to the crematorium in a coffin draped with the National Flag. Army Officers laid wreaths on the body, while the state government was represented by Haroli SDM and DSP Headquarters who also laid wreaths on the soldier’s body. The atmosphere was somber as the soldier’s father approached the body to bid his son adieu with a salute.

