Harsh Mahajan: More Congress MLAs keen to join BJP

Shimla, March 27

Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Mahajan yesterday claimed that more Congress MLAs were in touch with the BJP to switch sides but now “we will be very selective in taking more ruling party legislators”.

Mahajan said, “More Congress MLAs want to quit their party but we will be very choosy and will induct only those we want.” He added that not just MLAs but also ministers and the chairmen of boards and corporations were keen to join the BJP.

He said the BJP had reposed faith in all six Congress MLAs who had taken the risk of being disqualified though they had Assembly term till 2027. “The BJP will win all four Lok Sabha seats and six Assembly byelections. The BJP is not indulging in horse trading,” he added.

Mahajan said: “I was surprised when all of them expressed their resentment against the CM. So, there is no question of horse trading.”

