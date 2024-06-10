Haryana man killed in road accident

Our Correspondent

Nahan, June 9

A car accident occurred 2 km away from Gattadhar under the Sangna panchayat of the Sangrah subdivision, claiming the life of Ajay Veer Chauhan (35), a resident of Ambala, Haryana.

The incident took place when a group of tourists from Haryana was returning to Gattadhar from Sangna.

According to preliminary reports, the car suddenly went out of control and veered off the road. “These days, tourists from outside states are arriving in Sirmaur in large numbers. We urge all visitors to strictly follow traffic rules. Do not drive under the influence of alcohol or any intoxicants and be mindful of the road conditions, which are quite poor in many parts of the district. Even a small mistake can prove fatal,” said a police official.

The police have registered a case and taken the body in custody.