HAS officer's helper hurt during weapon training

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 24

A helper assigned to an HAS officer got injured in an alleged accidental firing incident here today.

The incident took place during a two-day rifle training programme of the HAS officers at the battalion headquarters here on May 23 and 24.

The injured was immediately rushed to the IGMC, where he is undergoing treatment and is reported to be stable.

The training was on the introduction and handling of weapons. During the pistol shooting, a shot was accidentally fired, injuring the helper assigned to one of the officers.

Meanwhile, the DGP appointed Prem Kumar Thakur, IPS, as the inquiry officer to probe the matter and submit a report.