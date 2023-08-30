HAS probationers exhorted to work with dedication

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 29

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla today exhorted Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HAS) and Allied Services probationer officers to work with dedication and calm temperament.

A batch of 13 HAS and Allied Services probationer officers undergoing Foundation Training programme at the HP Institute of Public Administration, Fairlawn, called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan today.

The Governor said that they were lucky to get an opportunity to work in ‘Dev Bhoomi’, Himachal, and should give their best in the service of the people. “You need to work as guides, associates and friends of the common people and for this it is very important to have commitment to work and a calm temperament”, said Shukla.

