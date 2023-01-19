Hath Se Hath Jodo yatra to be political campaign: Jairam Ramesh

Tribune News Service

Indora, January 18

The Congress will launch Hath Se Hath Jodo yatra across the country from January 26. It will be an election campaign in which party workers will visit villages with copies of a letter from Rahul Gandhi and a ‘chargesheet’ against the Central Government.

Jairam Ramesh, communication in-charge of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, said while addressing mediapersons at Indora, said that the Hath se Hath Jodo Yatra would continue for two months from January 26 to March 26. He added that while the election symbol of the Congress was not used in the Bharat Jodo Yatra it would be used in the Hath Se Hath Jodo campaign.

He introduced three Congress workers from Himachal who had been participating in the yatra from its first day.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while responding to queries on extension given to BJP president JP Nadda, said, “We welcome it since he belongs to the state. However, it was during Nadda’s tenure as president that the Congress defeated the BJP in the state.”

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said that Himachal had shown that the BJP could be defeated in elections. “Rahul Gandhi’s yatra has galvanized party workers in the country. The party will perform well in the forthcoming Assembly elections in nine states and the 2024 parliamentary elections,” he added.

‘Chargesheet’ against centre