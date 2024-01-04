Hattee community of Sirmaur jubilant, but legal hitch remains

KS Tomar

A population exceeding 1.60 lakh of Hattee community in Trans-Giri area of Sirmaur district is in a jubilant mood following the issuance of the recent notification by the Himachal government, thereby bringing a logical end to 55-year-old demand and struggle of getting ST status. The Union government had accorded ST status to Hattee community on August 4, 2023.

Notwithstanding, the removal of procedural hurdle, a legal hitch needs to be crossed as Giripar Anusuchit Jaati Sunrakshan Samiti has challenged in Himachal high court the legality of the Union government’s order to accord ST status to the Hattees.

The double bench of HC comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua has heard the plea. The judgement has been kept reserved but legal experts believe that if the HC grants a stay order then Hattee community’s celebrations may be short-lived as none will be able to derive the benefits of the ST status.

Earlier, in a related development, Boby Devi from Baghna village in Shillai constituency had to earlier move HC that she may be permitted to apply under ST category for the post of school cadre lecturer (Hindi). The court issued directions to the commission to permit the applicant to apply under the ST category.

Now stage is set for the BJP and the Congress to seek credit for creating the circumstances leading to providing justice to the Hattee community. Political observers say that beneficiaries will be the best judge to settle this tussle and they will get such opportunity in 2024 elections.

BJP leaders have been trying to blame successive Congress governments for ignoring the ST status demand of the Hattees and give credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the final decision. But Congress leaders vehemently counter this allegation and give the details of the recommendations made by their governments from time to time.

Now, all inhabitants will be entitled to the ST Status benefits barring Scheduled Castes who have been excluded as per the gazette notification. The issue is entwined in legal scrutiny. Hence, the fight is not over yet and Hattee community must be ready for any eventuality.

Matter in high court

Notwithstanding the removal of procedural hurdle, a legal hurdle needs to be crossed as the Giripar Anusuchit Jaati Sunrakshan Samiti has challenged in Himachal HC the legality of the Union government's order to accord ST status to the Hattees. The double bench of high court has heard the plea and the judgement has been kept reserved

(Writer is a political analyst based in Shimla)

