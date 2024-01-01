Hattis in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur get Scheduled Tribe status

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 1

The Himachal Pradesh government has granted the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Hatti community in Sirmaur district.

The government on Monday issued a notification granting the Scheduled Tribe status to all Hattis living in the four assembly segments of Sirmaur district.

According to the notification, the Scheduled Caste community has been excluded from the ST status, as per their demand.

All people of Hatti community of trans-Giri area of Sirmaur, excluding the SCs, will get the benefit of reservation.

The Hattis of Shillai, Renuka, Pachhad and Paonta Sahib will benefit.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said, “As per our commitment, we have issued the notification within 24 hours of the Centre clarifying the issue of SCs being excluded from the notification.”

