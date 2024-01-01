Hattis in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur get Scheduled Tribe status

Shimla, January 1
The Himachal Pradesh government has granted the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Hatti community in Sirmaur district.
The government on Monday issued a notification granting the Scheduled Tribe status to all Hattis living in the four assembly segments of Sirmaur district.
According to the notification, the Scheduled Caste community has been excluded from the ST status, as per their demand.
All people of Hatti community of trans-Giri area of Sirmaur, excluding the SCs, will get the benefit of reservation.
The Hattis of Shillai, Renuka, Pachhad and Paonta Sahib will benefit.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said, “As per our commitment, we have issued the notification within 24 hours of the Centre clarifying the issue of SCs being excluded from the notification.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Japan issues tsunami warnings after a series of very strong earthquakes on Sea of Japan coast
The Japan Meterological Agency reports quakes off the coast ...
Sidhu Moosewala murder accused gangster Goldy Brar designated terrorist by Centre under anti-terror law
Goldy Brar, who is based in Canada, is associated with banne...
Punjabi-origin man in Canada wonders why police visited parents' house days before their murder, was family targeted
Jagtar Singh Sidhu and Harbhajan Kaur, both in their 50s, we...
Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh’s body found in Punjab’s Jalandhar
According to police, he was hit by a vehicle after being dro...