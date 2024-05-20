 Have always given my 100%, be it cricket or politics, says Anurag Thakur : The Tribune India

A four-time MP, Anurag Thakur knows most pradhans and party workers by name and speaks to them in the chaste Hamirpuri dialect



Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Hamirpur, May 19

It is 11 am as women sing Pahari songs in praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the precincts of the Sasan Naun Shiv temple in Hamirpur as they eagerly await the arrival of their MP Anurag Thakur for an election meeting.

Thakur left his ancestral home in Samirpur at 8 am to address the first election meeting in Khagal village under Neri panchayat. Having wrapped up the meeting, he arrives at Sasan at 11.10 much to the delight of the party workers who raise slogans in favour of Modi and Thakur.

Being a four-time MP, Thakur knows most pradhans and party workers by name and speaks to them in the chaste Hamirpuri dialect. He seeks blessings of the elderly by touching their feet and hugging children. Clad in white kurta-pyjama, comfortable walking shoes and the trademark colorful saffron scarf, he quickly gets down to business to be able to wrap up the day’s schedule on time.

Addressing six to eight small election meetings daily which are over by 10 pm, he barely gets five hours of sleep as he spends rest of the time strategising and meeting supporters at his home in Samirpur. Anurag, whose inflammatory chant ‘desh ke gadaroon ko-goli maro saalon ko’ sparked outrage, retains the same aggressive streak in his fiery speeches with frequent reference to ‘tukde tukde gang’ and ‘Congress ki nafrat ki dukaan’.

He father and two-time Chief Minister PK Dhumal is a big support and wields considerable influence even though health issue have prevented him from taking to aggressive campaigning this time. “I am not a fussy eater and don’t carry food from home as I have meals with workers. Yes, gur chana is my energy booster which is always in my car,” he says.

He admits cricket was always been his first love even though this left his father disappointed who wanted him to join the Army like his grandfather. “I have always given my 100 per cent, be it cricket or politics with the sole motive of making place in the hearts of people,” he says. It is probably to fulfil this unfulfilled dream of his father that he became the first-ever sitting MP to become a Captain in the Territorial Army.

In sharp contrast to his image of a former powerful BCCI chairman and a suave minister handling the important Information and Broadcasting ministry, on his home turf he comes across as a humble, accessible young leader who is a son and brother to most. A man who wears many hats, from being a powerful minister, a former cricketer and a Captain in the Territorial Army, Thakur has huge following among the youth.

The fact that he is likely to be inducted into the Modi Cabinet in case BJP retains power, further brightens his chances of winning. “I don’t need to elaborate Modi’s personality and achievements as your song has said it all. This is precisely why Modi ji has provided 50 per cent reservation for women in assemblies and Parliament,” he says addressing the women, the most reliable vote bank.

With the speeches over, it is selfie time, especially for women and youth who have eagerly been waiting to get clicked with him. “Bhashan ke liye 10 minute, selfie ke liye 20,” remarks Balbir Thakur, booth level BJP agent hinting at Thakur’s popularity. He asserts that to save Sanatan Dharam, getting Modi back to power is essential.

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

MoU signed